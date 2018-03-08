Gas leak forces evacuation of Eaton Centre on Thursday
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 4:43PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 9, 2018 10:07AM EST
A gas leak forced the total evacuation of the Eaton Centre on Thursday afternoon.
The leak took over three hours to fix.
McGill Metro station and Place Montreal Trust were also evacuated.
Montreal firefighters were dispatched to the scene and a perimeter was erected between Metcalf and Robert-Bourassa and de Maisonneuve and Rene Levesque. Police were on the scene to re-direct traffic.
Gaz leak - Avoid the sector of René-Lévesque and Maisonneuve between Robert Bourassa and Metcalfe #mtltraffic ^RM— Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 8, 2018
The leak began at 3:00 p.m. According to officials, the leak was caused when a work crew accidentally punctured a pipe while digging.
No injuries were reported. Police said it would take several hours to seal the leak.
Electricity in the area was cut, with roughly 2,700 Hydro-Quebec clients being affected.
The metro’s green line continued to run but no stops were made at the McGill stop.
Gas leak forces evacuations downtown. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/qxCKkmuD0u— Amanda Kline (@AmandaKline23) March 8, 2018
Service still provided on the green line, but no trains stopping at McGill station. #stminfo— STM Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) March 8, 2018
Eaton shopping mall, Montreal evacuated due to a gas leak pic.twitter.com/1gOFjOMBvW— Marcus Bointon (@SynchroM) March 8, 2018