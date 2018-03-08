

CTV Montreal





A gas leak forced the total evacuation of the Eaton Centre on Thursday afternoon.

The leak took over three hours to fix.

McGill Metro station and Place Montreal Trust were also evacuated.

Montreal firefighters were dispatched to the scene and a perimeter was erected between Metcalf and Robert-Bourassa and de Maisonneuve and Rene Levesque. Police were on the scene to re-direct traffic.

Gaz leak - Avoid the sector of René-Lévesque and Maisonneuve between Robert Bourassa and Metcalfe #mtltraffic ^RM — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 8, 2018

The leak began at 3:00 p.m. According to officials, the leak was caused when a work crew accidentally punctured a pipe while digging.

No injuries were reported. Police said it would take several hours to seal the leak.

Electricity in the area was cut, with roughly 2,700 Hydro-Quebec clients being affected.

The metro’s green line continued to run but no stops were made at the McGill stop.

Service still provided on the green line, but no trains stopping at McGill station. #stminfo — STM Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) March 8, 2018