

CTV Montreal





A gas leak forced the total evacuation of the Eaton Center on Thursday afternoon.

Montreal firefighters are on the scene and a perimeter has been erected between Metcalf and Robert-Bourassa and de Maisonneuve and Rene Levesque.

No injuries have been reported. Police said it would take several hours to seal the leak.

The metro’s green line is continuing to run but no stops are being made at the McGill stop.

Service still provided on the green line, but no trains stopping at McGill station. #stminfo — STM Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) March 8, 2018

Eaton shopping mall, Montreal evacuated due to a gas leak pic.twitter.com/1gOFjOMBvW — Marcus Bointon (@SynchroM) March 8, 2018

