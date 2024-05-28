GAP renewal agreement: Health minister expresses optimism about reaching a deal

In a notable shift of tone, Health Minister Christian Dubé expressed optimism on Tuesday about the possibility of reaching an agreement to renew the primary care access program (GAP) before the current deal expires on Friday.

"Today is Tuesday, the agreement ends on Friday, and I've often seen in my career negotiations that end at the last minute because the parties have found solutions," remarked Dubé during a press scrum.

The standoff between the health minister and the Federation of General Practitioners of Quebec (FMOQ) has been intensifying, potentially jeopardizing access to medical appointments for thousands of Quebecers.

In 2022, Dubé and the FMOQ reached a deal where family medicine groups (GMF) would accommodate patients previously without a doctor. Under this arrangement, a $120 annual premium was allocated for each patient registered with a GMF through the GAP.

However, with the agreement set to expire and no new terms agreed upon, clinics have begun notifying patients that they may no longer receive medical attention after Friday. Dubé, upon learning of this development, accused the FMOQ of employing union tactics and holding the public hostage—a claim promptly refuted by the FMOQ president.

According to Ministry of Health data, 17,604 appointments were offered by doctors via GAP the week of May 18. The number of appointments dropped to 5,699 for the week of June 1, and to 2,602 for the week of June 15.

On Tuesday, Dr. Amyot denied that he had instructed doctors to stop offering appointments to GAP patients. A conciliator has been appointed to the case.

"I pledge not to be intransigent over the next few days, and I would ask the same of the FMOQ union leadership,” said Dubé, who now says he is open to extending the agreement, and therefore the bonus.

"Is it the right amount? We'll discuss it at the bargaining table, not with you,” he told reporters.

Opposition calls for rapid resolution of conflict

Opposition leaders have called for swift resolution to the conflict.

"At its heart, our concern is access to services for patients," said Interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay.

Québec Solidaire parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois underscored the need for compromise and collaboration.

"Everyone needs to be in compromise mode. We can't allow people to lose access to the front line of healthcare in Quebec,” he said. "Grace, collaboration, listening, compromise on both sides so that, by the end of the week, we can reach an agreement. We can't go backwards in Quebec when it comes to front-line access."

The Parti Québécois (PQ) reminded Dubé of his past characterization of the agreement with family doctors as "historic," urging him to uphold consistency in negotiations for its extension.

"Today, that agreement is coming to an end, and the minister wants to extend it without having negotiated what comes next. I'm asking the minister to be consistent," said PQ member Joël Arseneau.