Game Recap: Shome, Jackson-Hamel score late in Impact's win over Revs
Montreal Impact celebrate their second goal by Anthony Jackson-Hamel, first-pumping, during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 10:30AM EDT
Shamit Shome and Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored six minutes apart late in the second half and the Montreal Impact beat the New England Revolution 3-0 on Wednesday night
Montreal (4-3-2) ended a three-match scoreless stretch on the road. New England (2-6-1) has lost three of its last five games.
Shome opened the scoring in the 79th minute by knocking home a rebound after goalkeeper Cody Cropper lost control of Daniel Lovitz's free kick. Jackson-Hamel redirected Lovitz's cross 14 minutes after entering as a second-half substitute for his first goal of the season.
In second-half stoppage time, Jackson-Hamel cut back his defender on a breakaway and rolled it through his legs for a goal inside the far post.
Cropper denied Maximiliano Urruti's free kick in the 42nd minute for his fifth save in the first half. Cropper finished with six saves.
