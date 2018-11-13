Featured Video
Game on! 700 companies converge in Montreal for gaming summit
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:55PM EST
The Montreal International Game Summit is underway with master classes and mentoring for the video game industry.
As many as 700 companies are at Palais des Congres sharing their ideas on video games, a big business designed to create another person's leisure.
The summit supports Quebec talent in their indie zone, and caters to every interest and platform – from hardcore console games to puzzle games on mobile phones.
