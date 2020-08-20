MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher suffered a broken jaw when he was hit in the face by a cross-check from Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen on Wednesday.

Gallagher will need surgery and will miss the rest of the series against the Flyers.

More details will come soon about the Habs' plans after this news, which was only confirmed around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier in the day, interim head coach Kirk Muller remained vague about Gallagher's health.

NHL protocol requires that Muller not reveal this type of information. But even if he had been able to do so, the diagnosis was still unknown during the Habs video conference on Thursday morning.

"We are still waiting to hear from the doctors," Muller said.

Muller also raised the possibility of Gallagher leaving the NHL COVID-19 bubble so that he could undergo tests. "Everything will depend on the nature of the tests," he said.

Gallagher reportedly lost at least one tooth when he received Niskanen's violent cross-check in the third period of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series between the Canadiens and the Flyers.

The Canadian won the game 5-3, avoiding elimination. The Flyers now lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

The NHL Player Safety Department announced that Niskanen will attend a hearing Thursday to explain his move.

Muller said the Canadiens sent video footage of Niskanen's gesture to the NHL for review.

"I think the video explains everything. We will let the league handle the matter," said Muller, clearly hoping that Niskanen would be penalized for the blow.

Niskanen was not punished at the time and Gallagher finished the game, even though his mouth was bloody. It has been reported by various media that Gallagher may have suffered a jaw injury.

Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault came to Niskanen's defense.

"Gallagher seemed to be okay. He was talking to the referees. He spent the rest of the game talking to our players while he was on the bench," said Vigneault.

"Gallagher is a very competitive, hard-working player... I think it was a moment in the heat of the game, and he suffered a slight cut," he said.

Muller, who didn't know at the time that Gallagher would be out for the rest of the series, said that Gallagher "was the player with the biggest impact in the last game."

"He works hard, he is the heart and soul of this team. He never gives up," said Muller.

For his part, Vigneault laughed when he was told that the Canadian considered Gallagher an uncertain case for Game 6.

"I think my smile says it all," he replied.

Muller was also awaiting news from the NHL regarding Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who got a major penalty early in the second period.

"It's up for debate and we'll let the league make a decision," Muller said. "In our eyes, it was a game of routine. KK wanted to complete his body check. He was punished during the match."

In Wednesday's game, Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki also made an unsportsmanlike gesture, slapping Flyers goalie Carter Hart on the head after he allowed a goal on an angle shot to Joel Armia in the second period.

Suzuki had admitted after the game that he was in the wrong, saying he had acted without thinking. That didn't stop Flyers forward Kevin Hayes from verbally attacking Suzuki on Thursday.

"It was an immature gesture. I don't know what he was thinking," Hayes said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.