Featured Video
Gallagher, Shaw miss practice while Alzner, Armia skate with team
Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher celebrates a goal with teammates while playing the Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 11:23AM EST
Forwards Brendan Gallagher and Andrew Shaw were both absent as the Habs gathered for their first practice after the Christmas break on Thursday.
Gallagher was out with flu-like symptoms while Shaw skipped practice for family reasons. Both players will fly with their teammates for Friday’s match in Florida against the Panthers.
Defenceman Karl Alzner was on the ice, having been recalled from the Laval Rocket on Wednesday following David Schlemko being placed on the injured reserved list.
Winger Joel Armia also joined his teammates. Armia hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury on Nov. 6 during a game against the New York Rangers. He’s also expected to make the flight to Florida.
Following the Panthers game, the Canadiens will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning the next night. The annual holiday trip will wrap up on Dec. 31 with a match against the Dallas Stars.
Latest Montreal News
- Gallagher, Shaw miss practice while Alzner, Armia skate with team
- Indonesia widens danger zone around island volcano; at least 430 dead
- Canadians fear increase of driving while high during holidays: survey
- Quebec skier Mikael Kingsbury named Canadian Press male athlete of the year
- Trois-Rivieres mayor to resign after months of sick leave