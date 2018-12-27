

The Canadian Press





Forwards Brendan Gallagher and Andrew Shaw were both absent as the Habs gathered for their first practice after the Christmas break on Thursday.

Gallagher was out with flu-like symptoms while Shaw skipped practice for family reasons. Both players will fly with their teammates for Friday’s match in Florida against the Panthers.

Defenceman Karl Alzner was on the ice, having been recalled from the Laval Rocket on Wednesday following David Schlemko being placed on the injured reserved list.

Winger Joel Armia also joined his teammates. Armia hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury on Nov. 6 during a game against the New York Rangers. He’s also expected to make the flight to Florida.

Following the Panthers game, the Canadiens will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning the next night. The annual holiday trip will wrap up on Dec. 31 with a match against the Dallas Stars.