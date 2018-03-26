

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press





Brendan Gallagher scored twice, including his 30th of the season, as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Monday.

Paul Byron and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal (28-37-12). Carey Price made 26 saves for his first victory since Feb. 4. He was 0-5-2 since then.

Gustav Nyquist and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit (27-38-11) while goalie Jared Coreau stopped 27-of-31 shots in his fifth game of the season. Coreau is 0-4-0 this year.

Both the Canadiens and Red Wings have already been eliminated from playoff contention and will be in the thick of this summer's draft lottery. Montreal is 26th in the NHL, three points ahead of 27th-place Detroit.

The Red Wings have won just once in their last 14 games (1-12-1).

Gallagher recorded his 48th and 49th points of the season. His previous career high was 47.