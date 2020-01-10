BROSSARD, QC. -- Forward Brendan Gallagher and defencemen Jeff Petry and Ben Chiarot did not participate in practice for the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

Gallagher and Petry played in the Habs' 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers the night before. The team said they were having a treatment day.

The news is not reassuring in the case of Gallagher, who made a comeback Thursday night after missing four games due to a concussion.

Ilya Kovalchuk replaced him to the right of Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault Friday morning at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. Artturi Lehkonen was back to the left of Max Domi and Nick Suzuki.

For his part, Chiarot did not face the Oilers Thursday night. He suffered a lower-body injury on Tuesday when the Canadiens lost 4-3 to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Canadiens will try to end their second eight-game winless streak of the season on Saturday when the team visits the Ottawa Senators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.