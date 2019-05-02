Featured Video
Galipeault Bridge reopens in both directions
Drone footage of Galipeault
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 2:05PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 2, 2019 4:16PM EDT
The Galipeault Bridge has reopened in both directions.
The bridge linking the western tip of the island to Île-Perrot along Highway 20 has been closed since Saturday due to elevated waters levels.
Transport Quebec said it doesn’t expect water levels to rise this weekend as was initially feared.
Tolls were eliminated on Highway 30 during the closure and train service was offered free on weekdays to avoid congestion.
Other flood closures
In Mirabel Route 117, Curé Labelle Blvd., is closed between Sainte-Marguerite and Highway 50.
Train service is free during the week on the Saint Jerome line until Route 117 reopens, but passengers on the weekend must buy a ticket.
Many smaller roads are closed throughout the Ottawa Valley because of flooding.
Construction closures
Construction will prompt the closure of several highways in Montreal this weekend, while many roads and bridges throughout the province continue to be closed due to flooding.
Drivers who use the Turcot Interchange will find many connections closed from midnight Friday May 3 until 5 a.m. Monday May 6.
They include: Highway 15 South (Decarie Expressway) to Highway 20 West and Route 136/Highway 720 (Ville Marie Expressway)
Highway 20 East to Route 136/Highway 720 (Ville Marie Expressway)
Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South
Highway 15 North to Route 136/Highway 720 (Ville Marie Expressway)
Meanwhile the Robert Bourassa Blvd. entrance to the Ville Marie Expressway is closed until 5 a.m. Monday May 6 while the city of Montreal does work on a water main.
MUHC adjacent closure
Saint Jacques St. will be closed between Decarie Blvd. and Glen Rd. from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Champlain Bridge
The entrance to Highway 15 south from René Levesque Blvd. will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Route 132 East and West will be closed from Friday night until Monday morning. The Marie-Victorin service road will be open.
