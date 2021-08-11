Advertisement
Galeries St-Hyacinthe evacuated after possible armed assault; SQ investigating
CTV News Montreal Published Wednesday, August 11, 2021 11:42AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 11, 2021 11:54AM EDT
A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL -- The Galeries St-Hyacinthe mall has been evacuated after a possible armed assault Wednesday morning, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed.
The incident happened at 10:15 a.m.
According to the SQ, a woman was injured in an unknown way by a man, who then fled the scene and a police pursuit ensued.
The force could not confirm whether the suspect has yet been apprehended.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.
