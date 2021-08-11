MONTREAL -- The Galeries St-Hyacinthe mall has been evacuated after a possible armed assault Wednesday morning, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed.

The incident happened at 10:15 a.m.

According to the SQ, a woman was injured in an unknown way by a man, who then fled the scene and a police pursuit ensued.

The force could not confirm whether the suspect has yet been apprehended.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

More to come.