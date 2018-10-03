

The Canadian Press





Outgoing Health Minister Gaétan Barrette will try to become the next official opposition leader in the National Assembly, according to information obtained Wednesday by The Canadian Press.

Barrette's candidacy is far from unanimously approved in the Liberal caucus, which now has 32 members, sources said.

Some elected officials reportedly consider his style too abrasive and hold him partly responsible for the Liberal collapse.

According to information gathered by The Canadian Press, two other deputies and former ministers re-elected Monday are currently being solicited by their colleagues to take up the position: Christine St-Pierre and Pierre Arcand.

Liberal leader Philippe Couillard announced Monday night that he began a short period of reflection on his political future - following his party's bitter defeat in the province's general election.