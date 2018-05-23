

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in La Malbaie today and tomorrow in preparation for the 44th G-7 Summit, taking place the 8th and 9th of June.

Trudeau is scheduled to meet local journalists and attend a community barbecue in the evening.

In addition to the Prime Minister, leaders from the United Kingdom, United States, France, Italy, Germany, Japan and the European Union will be present at the summit, held at Manoir Richelieu.

Together, the G-7 countries comprise a majority of the world's wealth.