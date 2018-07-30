

CTV Montreal





Two funerals were held Monday for the victims of a shooting spree in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood.

Reese Fallon, 18, and ten-year-old Julianna Kozis were killed when a gunman walked through the area on Sunday July 22 and shot multiple people, including Julianna's father.

A public funeral was held for Fallon, attended by hundreds of people wishing to show their support and to be a part of the mourning process, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

The service for the recent high school graduate was held at the Highland Funeral home in Scarborough.

She was described as kind, and a person who wanted to make a difference in the world.

Fallon, a member of the Beaches-East York Young Liberals, was set to attend McMaster University to study nursing. She was celebrating a friend’s birthday at the time of the shooting.

Julianna was laid to rest in Markham, where she lived, in a private church service reserved to family and friends.

She was described as a "beautiful, aspiring athlete" who competed provincially in synchronized swimming.

Her family asked the media to respect their privacy, and issued a statement: "The family is grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of sympathy, generosity and support that has been offered by our community and beyond."

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti was among the hundreds to pay their respects at Julianna's funeral.

The funerals came the day after a vigil held in Toronto's Greektown, where Tory and other members of the community gathered to walk the path taken by the gunman in order to symbolically reclaim the street.