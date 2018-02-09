Funeral to be held Friday for Lennox Charles
Lennox Charles, father of Gregory Charles, was struck by a snow plow at the intersection of Cote des Neiges and Belvedere on Jan. 30, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 2:06PM EST
The funeral of Lennox Charles, the father of noted Quebec entertainer Gregory Charles, will take place on Friday afternoon.
The service is scheduled for 3 p.m. at St. Viateur Church in Outremont.
The 77-year-old died two days after being struck by a snow removal truck while coming home from prayers at St. Joseph’s Oratory on January 30.