Funeral held for one of the firefighters killed in Charlevoix floods

The funeral for one of the two volunteer firefighters swept away by floodwaters earlier this month in Charlevoix took place Saturday afternoon.

A final tribute was paid to Régis Lavoie, 55, at the church in Saint-Urbain, located about 15 kilometres north of Baie-Saint-Paul.

Lavoie and his colleague Christopher Lavoie, 23, -- who have no family ties -- disappeared on May 1 during a rescue mission near the Rivière du Gouffre, which had burst its banks, in Saint-Urbain. Their bodies were found in the river two days later, about 500 meters apart.

Christopher Lavoie's funeral is scheduled for May 26. The Municipality of Saint-Urbain has indicated on its Facebook page that, according to the wishes of the families of the two deceased, there will be no civic funeral.

