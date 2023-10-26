Funeral held for Alexandre Look, the Montreal man killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack

A funeral was held on Thursday for the Montreal man who was killed in Israel in the attacks led by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.

Family, friends and Jewish leaders poured into Paperman and Sons Funeral Home to say goodbye to Alexandre Look, 33, who was among those who died during the Hamas-led attack on the electronic music festival near the Gaza-Israel border.

"[He was a] great, great soul, a great person," said Look's friend Michael Amar. "I'm going to miss him dearly."

Amar said he is still processing the loss.

"It's sad what happened to him," he said. "It was a tragic event in the way he was taken, but he's a hero in our hearts."

An Israeli flag drapes the casket of Alexandre Look following his funeral service in Montreal, Thursday, October 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Look called his family in Montreal in a panic shortly after gunfire rang out at the festival and tried to find shelter. His family said he died fending off the attackers as he tried to save others.

"A wonderful young man who died a hero's death saving other people in the worst moment that we could ever possibly imagine," said Rabbi Reuben Poupko of the Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation. "He stood up as a hero."

The funeral for Alexandre Look, 33, was held on Oct. 26, 2023. He was among those killed in the Hamas-led attack at the music festival near the Gaza-Israel border on Oct. 7. (Angela MacKenzie/CTV News)

The last few weeks have left many in Montreal's Jewish community shaken.

"I never thought in 2023 that we'd be witnessing such a catastrophe that is going on now in the Middle East," said Polly Storozum, who was at the funeral.

It's a tragedy far away that hits close to home.

"I feel horrible for [his father] Alain, [mother] Raquel and their family," said Canadian MP Anthony Housefather. "I feel terrible for everyone who knew Alexandre, and it's just really sad."

People arrive for the funeral service for Alexandre Look in Montreal, Thursday, October 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes