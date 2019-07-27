

CTV Montreal





A pioneer who dedicated her life to ending domestic violence was honoured at Union United Church today.

Crowds packed into the Little Burgundy church to pay tribute to Junie Michell who died suddenly July 7 at the age of 63.

Many are still reeling from the shock of her death, including her son Tyson McLellan who spoke at her funeral.

“She always did the best she could to be the best she could,” he said.

June Michell, known affectionately as Junie, was born and raised in Montreal. She was a survivor of domestic violence and co-founded the non-profit organization Women Aware in 1995. The organization offers long-term support for victims of domestic violence, including counselling, housing and clothing.

In 2015 Michell was voted Woman of the Year by the Montreal Council of Women.

“Essentially she was a safety blanket for a whole community, and today really showed that,” McLellan said referring to the hundreds who came out to honour his mother’s life.