Funeral for Montreal conductor Boris Brott to take place in Hamilton

A funeral will be held tomorrow in Hamilton, Ontario for prominent Montreal conductor Boris Brott, who died Tuesday after a hit-and-run.

The Montreal Classical Orchestra (OCM) confirmed his death this week and posted a link to the service, which will be live-streamed online for those who cannot attend.

There will also be a gathering in memory of Brott on Monday at McDonald Park in Hamstead.

Family members and friends are asking those who wish to honour Brott with a donation to direct them to the Brott Music Festival.

Brott's interment will take place later in Montreal.