

The Canadian Press





The funeral of former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister John Ciaccia will take place on Sept. 7 at Notre-Dame-de-la-Defense Church .

Ciaccia died on Aug. 7 at his Beaconsfield home at the age of 85.

The day before the funeral, Ciaccia’s family will receive condolences at the Cote-des-Neiges Funeral Home. The burial will take place at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery after the funeral ceremony.

Ciaccia was known for his influential roles in the cabinets of Liberal premiers Robert Bourassa and Daniel Johnson. In 1975, he was an active participant in negotiations with Quebec’s Native leaders over the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement.

He was first elected MNA for the Mount-Royal riding in 1973 and was reelected five times but retired before the 1998 election.