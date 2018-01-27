

CTV Montreal





One of Montreal’s most beloved figures will be laid to rest on Saturday.

A funeral service for Father Emmett Johns, the founder of Dans La Rue who garnered the affectionate nickname “Pops” during his decades of working with homeless youth, will take place at the St. Patrick’s Basilica at 10:30 a.m. and will be presided over by Archbishop Christian Lepine.

Musicians from the Montreal Symphony Orchestra will give performances and eulogies will be given by some of the young people whose lives were touched by Johns.

Among those expected to be in attendance is Mayor Valerie Plante.

On Thursday and Friday, Johns’ body laid in state in the City Hall chapel.

Johns passed away on Jan. 13 at the age of 89.