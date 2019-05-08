

A funeral for the seven-year-old girl who died last week in the Eastern Townships will take place Thursday in Granby.

The child and members of her family cannot be identified to protect the identity of her younger brother.

The girl's extended family will be accepting condolences on Wednesday afternoon and evening at a funeral parlour in Granby, and the funeral will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Eugene Church.

The girl was found in critical condition last week in her father's home, and was rushed to hospital where she died several hours later.

Crown prosecutors charged her father with confinement, and her stepmother with confinement and aggravated assault.

Police are still conducting their investigation into the girl's death, and the Crown said prosecutors may file additional charges at a later date.

Meanwhile the provincial government has ordered several investigations, including a coroner's inquest, into the child's death and the workings of the local youth protection bureaucracy.

The director of youth protection services for the Eastern Townships has been suspended with pay, at his request, pending the results of the investigations.