Fundraising event- Salvation Army - Soiree Jazz
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 1:36PM EST
The event will be May 1st Salvation Army- Montreal.
- Location- Cabarate Lion D’or 1676 Ontario St E, Montreal, QC H2L 1S7
- Join an intimate setting oiree Jazz with Jennifer Bell and Josh Rager
- 6PM until 9PM
- Silent auction Item and door prizes.
- Tickets are $100 dollars- a 45$ tax receipt will be provided.
- Link enclosed, a Facebook page will be created.
https://secure.salvationarmy.ca/registrant/TicketingWelcome.aspx?eventid=237771&langpref=fr-CA&Referrer=direct%2fnone
