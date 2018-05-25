Saturday, June 2, 2018

TIME

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

WHERE

St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cathedral

422 St. Joseph Blvd West

Outremont, QC H2V 2P5

TELEPHONE

514-276-8322

INFORMATION

Bazar offering Russian culinary delights such as Borscht and baked goods.

Sale of misc. items, books, toys and other treasures.

Proceeds of sale going to Rebuilding Fund towards replacement of the floor of the cathedral

WEBSITE