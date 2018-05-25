Fundraising Church Bazaar
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 11:16AM EDT
Saturday, June 2, 2018
TIME
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
WHERE
St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cathedral
422 St. Joseph Blvd West
Outremont, QC H2V 2P5
TELEPHONE
514-276-8322
INFORMATION
Bazar offering Russian culinary delights such as Borscht and baked goods.
Sale of misc. items, books, toys and other treasures.
Proceeds of sale going to Rebuilding Fund towards replacement of the floor of the cathedral
WEBSITE
www.st.nicholasmontreal.com
Event organised by the Sisterhood of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cathedral.
Contact.:Alexandra Platonow- Secretary to Sisterhood
Phone: 514-276-8322