As Ellie White receives experimental leukemia treatment in Ohio hundreds of supporters came out to raise funds for her care on Sunday.

Organizer Ashley Brasgold Cola said White’s fight is not one that should have her family worried over finances.

“She’s seven-years-old, she’s such a fighter, she’s already gone through so much,” she said. “They have a treatment available and money should never be an issue.”

When White’s battle with leukemia first went public in 2018 over 900 people signed up as potential bone marrow donors with Hema-Quebec.

A donor was found and Ellie received a bone marrow transplant in February but in October the family revealed that they had received word the disease had come back for a third time on the day that Emily began Grade 2.

The Whites brought Emily to Ohio for the experimental treatment, which costs upwards of $1 million.

Dozens of vendors donated items to the fundraiser, which was held at indoor floor-hockey arena Le Rinque. Raffles and silent auctions were also held, as well as activities for children.

“A sick child is the most helpless thing in life. We don’t know how to help, we can’t help so I think all of us are just trying to find anything we can do feel like we’re helping in some way,” said Le Rec Room owner Jessica Aflalo.

“You just never know,” said attendee Laura Bromberg. “Life is a gift and at any second you can hear bad news.”