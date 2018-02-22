Fun For All Fair
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 3:14PM EST
Name of Event: Fun For All Fair
Date: Saturday April 14, 2018
Time: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Location: St. Laurent Adult Centre, 950 Fraser,
Ville St. Laurent.
Description:
The Fun For All Fair is a free, fun-filled afternoon that will showcase Montreal’s recreational resources that service the special needs community of the Greater Montreal and surrounding areas. The first of its kind in Montreal, this event will offer people with special needs the opportunity to try something new, and have fun while doing it. Come and experience all sorts of adapted and inclusive activities, from tennis to wheelchair basketball and boccia, dance, soccer, art, music, martial arts, yoga, and much more! The event is wheelchair accessible and parking is free.
Hosted by Inspirations and Make It Matter
Two Montreal-based non-profit organizations
Contact info: lindaminspirations@gmail.com
514-886-8158