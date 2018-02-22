Name of Event: Fun For All Fair

Date: Saturday April 14, 2018

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: St. Laurent Adult Centre, 950 Fraser,

Ville St. Laurent.

Description:

The Fun For All Fair is a free, fun-filled afternoon that will showcase Montreal’s recreational resources that service the special needs community of the Greater Montreal and surrounding areas. The first of its kind in Montreal, this event will offer people with special needs the opportunity to try something new, and have fun while doing it. Come and experience all sorts of adapted and inclusive activities, from tennis to wheelchair basketball and boccia, dance, soccer, art, music, martial arts, yoga, and much more! The event is wheelchair accessible and parking is free.

Hosted by Inspirations and Make It Matter

Two Montreal-based non-profit organizations

Contact info: lindaminspirations@gmail.com

www.inspirationsnews.com

514-886-8158