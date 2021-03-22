MONTREAL -- Remember full-service gas stations? A Montreal company does, but decided to take things further with a second question: Why go get gas when the gas can come to you?

Fuel It Refuelling is offering exactly that and it says that since launching in January, customer response has been beyond their expectations.

“Instead of driving to the pizza place on your way home, you're going to get it delivered,” Fuel It Refuelling CEO Ryan Chadwick-Chabot explained.

“Instead of taking the five to 10 minutes that it takes you at the end of your day top go and get gas—where you might be tired, you might be really wanting to get home, you really want to see somebody at home—instead of going to the gas station, just have it delivered."

Clients can schedule a fuel-up, day or night, at home or at work—even on the go, according to the company website.

All it takes to get started is downloading the app, becoming a member, and scheduling a delivery.

The convenience and simplicity is appreciated, clients say, including those whose businesses run on gas.

"I would say we're probably [one of] their first three clients and since they launched, we use them every week, almost every 48 hours,” said James Hughes-Scavone, co-owner of Dream Rentals, which rents out high-end luxury vehicles.

“It's something that now we look at as something that's part of our business,” he continued.

It simplifies the logistics of filling up a fleet of expensive cars and cuts down on unnecessary risk moving vehicles, he said.

Gas prices for Fuel It customers are consistent with those at a local pump. A subscription is 99 cents per month or $10 per yer.

HOW IS IT PROFITABLE? SIMPLE, COMPANY SAYS

The business model lies as much in supply as in demand, Chadwick-Chabot said.

It relies on "great suppliers," just like any gas station, he said.

They "have given us the ability to at least to find a point where we're able to still have profitability even though we have such a low price,” he told CTV Montreal.

“It’s because of exactly our guiding mindset from the beginning, we said to ourselves, 'How do we get ourselves into a position where everyone has a use for us?’”