Fuel truck crash in the Laurentians injures one man and causes fuel spill

A crash in the Laurentians involving a tanker truck carrying gasoline left one man seriously injured and sent fuel spilling across the road Monday.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. on Route 117, near La Conception, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).

The 91-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was also taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Route 117 is closed in both directions at La Conception as investigators analyze the scene.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash or how much gasoline spilled, said the SQ.