MONTREAL -- A fundraiser in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood is not fudging around thanks to a delicious proposition.

NDG resident Barbara Sidorowicz decided to bake fudge and sell it for $10/lb to raise funds for local non-profit organizations.

After initial sales began to soften, two local contractors put forth a challenge to Sidorowicz: bake 100 lbs of fudge singlehandedly in 48 hours. If she could do it, they'd buy the whole, homemade lot.

Dubbed the 'NDG Fudge-A-Thon,' Sidorowicz gathered her sugar, butter and milk and got to work on Friday evening. By Sunday night, she had surpassed her gooey goal and made a whopping 130 lbs of fudge.

With that additional $1,300, she managed to raise almost $5,000 in two weeks.

Sidorowicz manages Facebook group NDG Living, so she decided to put out an online survey to determine which local charities will split the donations.

The bake-off isn't done yet, though; Sidorowicz will continue creating the confectionaries until Friday.