MONTREAL -- Environment Canada has issued a frost warning for the Montreal area as temperatures are expected to drop near or even below the freezing mark overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday.

The warning issued Tuesday morning is in effect for Montreal, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Chateauguay-La Prairie.

Environment Canada says the "relatively cool temperatures for this time of the year will persist for several more days," possibly through Saturday morning.

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas, Environment Canada warned, suggesting that people take measures to protect plants and trees that are sensitive to frost.

Environment Canada said it issues frost advisories "when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops."