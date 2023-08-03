From Osheaga to Shakespeare in the Park to exotic fruits: Here's what's happening in Montreal
The streets of Montreal will be populated with concertgoers ready to take in Kendrick Lamar, The National and Billie Eilish at Osheaga this weekend, but Parc Jean-Drapeau is not the only event going on in and around the island for the first weekend in August.
OSHEAGA 2023
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Cost: Starting at $159 for a single day pass and $514 for all three days.
How to get there: BIXI stations outside the entrance, nearest metro Jean Drapeau (yellow line).
Highlights: Acts include the Flaming Lips, Rufus du Sol, and Aya Nakamura (Friday); Billie Eilish, The National, and Carly Rae Jepsen (Saturday); and Kendrick Lamar, Kim Petras and Central Cee (Sunday).
Full lineup is here.
INTERNATIONAL FIREWORKS
When: Thursday, 10 p.m.
Where: La Ronde and surrounding area
Cost: Free from outside La Ronde. Ticketed prices at the park.
How to watch: Jacques-Cartier Bridge and surrounding areas have the best viewing experience in Montreal.
Highlights: Finland presents "Under Cover" featuring covers of multiple pop hits.
MONTREAL SUMMER SALSA FEST
When: Friday to Sunday
Where: Rialto Theatre
Cost: Starting at $15 for the Friday pre-party to $205 for full event including workshops.
How to get there: Closest metro is Rosemont (orange line), or the Parc Ave. no. 80 bus.
Highlights: First salsa and bachata competition in Montreal with some of the best dancers and troupes in the world.
MONTREAL PRIDE 2023
When: Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 13.
Where: The Village and around the city
Cost: Free and ticketed events.
How to get there: The Village metro stops are Beri-Uqam, Beaudry and Papineau (green line).
Highlights: Opening ceremony Thursday at Jardins Gamelins to the parade on the 13th; there are dozens of events throughout the week.
Full program here.
SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
When: Runs until Sunday
Where: Parc de West, Verdun (Thursday); Parc Jeanne-Mance, Plateau (Friday); Westmount Park (Saturday and Sunday)
Cost: Free (Donations accepted)
How to get there: Maps of exact park locations found here.
Highlights: Repercussion Theatre presents "Cymbaline," Shakespeare's part historical fiction, part tragedy, party comedy set in Roman-era Britain.
INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF EXOTIC FRUITS
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Parc Frederic Back
Cost: Free
How to get there: Closest metros are D'Iberville (orange line) and Saint-Michel (blue line).
Highlights: First edition of the festival celebrating exotic fruits, particularly the mango.
ITALFEST MTL
When: Friday to Aug. 20
Where: Little Italy (Petite Italie)
Cost: Free
How to get there: Closest metro is Beaubien (orange line).
Highlights: A two-week festival celebrating Italian food, music and culture.
List of full events found here.
