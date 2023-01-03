From Kahnawake community theatre to top of the burlesque world! Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere's story is like no other
Though last week's announcement confirmed that she is at the pinnacle of her art form, burlesque performer Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière - Lauren Ashley Jiles by day - still knows where she came from and who she is.
20th Century Burlesque just rated the performer who grew up in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore as the second most important performer in the world. The announcement comes six months after she was named Miss Exotic World at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend in Las Vegas.
"It's been surreal to be on this list," she told CTV News. "I'm surrounded by the most amazing talented human beings. These are people that I've looked up to, that I've trained under, that I've had the pleasure of sharing the stage with, so it's such an honour."
The list is voted on by thousands of performers, venue operators, patrons of the arts, producers and others in the industry. She placed above the likes of Dita Von Teese, GiGi Holliday and Cleopantha.
The no. 1 performer in 2022 is Ginger Valentine.
Jiles is the daughter of a Kanien'kehá:ka mother and an African American father. Despite performing on stages in New Orleans, Chicago, Las Vegas, Panama and other international destinations, she never forgets the first stage she stepped onto and the community that continues to support her.
"I have such love for my community and where I grew up and my roots before burlesque," she said. "I started doing community theatre from the age of five to 18. I go home often, and I still feel like that little kid on stage sometimes. Whenever I perform going to Vegas, I'm like, 'Wow! how far I come!"
Jiles started performing burlesque shortly after her 18th birthday, regularly shaking, spinning and disrobing at Montreal's Wiggle Room on St. Laurent Boulevard.
"I don't believe in anything that you don't like," I've lived many lives, and burlesque has been the constant. I feel alive when I'm onstage. I feel myself."
Jiles has begun paying it forward by mentoring young burlesque dancers trying to get into the industry. She is particularly keen to help those like herself who have different sizes, shapes or colours than historically stereotypical beauty standards.
"When I started performing burlesque, I didn't see myself on stage," she said. "I don't fit most western beauty standards, and I think that's really important to inspire other people to get onstage."
The runner-up spot on the 21st Century Burlesque list and Miss Exotic World are just the latest in a string of accolades for the Kahnawa'kehró:non artist.
Jiles was named Canada's no. 1 performer in 2019 and 2020, she was named the New Orleans Queen of Burlesque in 2019, and Burlesque Hall of Fame Runner second runner-up in 2019.
Jiles also advocates for multiple causes, notably the Native Woman's Association of Canada.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for U.S. speaker, House adjourns
Failing to elect party leader Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker of the U.S. House, Republicans adjourned in disarray Tuesday night, ending a raucous first day of the new Congress but hoping to somehow regroup on Wednesday from his historic defeat.
Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their 'kind words' in his first post to social media since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident.
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
Man charged with second-degree murder in death of New Brunswick radio journalist
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
Toronto
-
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
-
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
-
'It automatically means more peril': Community, activists react to proposed budget hike for Toronto police
Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s family, alongside community activists, are disappointed to learn the Toronto Police Service might be getting a nearly $50-million budget increase this year.
Atlantic
-
Fan excitement mounts at 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
Connor Bedard’s overtime-winning goal against Slovakia in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal game set off a wild celebration inside the Scotiabank Centre Monday.
-
Kalin's Call: A warmer-than-normal December across the Maritimes
According to Environment Canada, December was the sixth consecutive warmer-than-normal month for the Maritimes.
-
'The sky's the limit': World Juniors open doors for future events in Moncton
For the first time since Boxing Day, the Avenir Centre is quiet, but the excitement and impact of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is far from over in the city.
London
-
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
-
Impaired driver with child in vehicle crashes into tree, flees scene: London police
A London, Ont. woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove impaired with a child in the vehicle, before crashing into a tree and fleeing the scene, London police said.
-
Charges laid in connection to fatal crash that claimed life of teen cyclist
Criminal charges have been laid following a six month-long investigation by OPP in connection to a fatal collision that claimed the life of a teen cyclist near Crediton, Ont. last June.
Northern Ontario
-
Threatening signs posted in wooded area near two northern Ontario First Nations
Residents from two First Nations in northern Ontario are speaking out after threatening hand-written signs were posted in a wooded area, calling it a hate crime.
-
Annual moose count underway in northern Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is conducting its annual moose count, to estimate populations across the region and determine the number of hunting tags it will issue.
-
Cyber security expert has some advice to guard your online information
With recent cyber-attacks throughout Ontario, one cyber security expert has some ideas on what can be done to improve security.
Calgary
-
Victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting identified
Stallone Musqua had only recently moved to Calgary for a fresh start.
-
One more interest rate hike expected: Challenging economic times ahead in 2023
Just about everyone notices. Groceries are more, and so is the interest on any debt. Just about everything has gone up except wages.
-
Sam Gagner's late goal propels Winnipeg Jets to 3-2 win over Calgary Flames
Sam Gagner tipped in a point shot from Ville Heinola with 5:40 left in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Guelph city councillor responds to criticism over tiny home rental price
When Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller listed the tiny home in his backyard for rent, the reaction was swift. At 520 square feet, the two-bedroom home is listed for $2,500 per month, utilities included – a price more than one Facebook commenter called “shameful.”
-
Flair flight cancelled after ground equipment hits plane at Region of Waterloo airport
A Flair Airlines flight from the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) to Cancun was cancelled after ground equipment made contact with an aircraft Sunday.
-
OPP looking for white SUV after fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a white Volkswagen Atlas SUV said to have extensive front-end damage after a crash near Six Nations of the Grand River territory that left one person dead.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s stockpile of COVID treatments growing amid continued eligibility restrictions
B.C.’s stockpile of COVID-19 anti-viral treatments has ballooned even further in as guidelines continue to restrict access to the drug despite ample supply.
-
Vancouver property owners plead for information after duplex burned to the ground
A group of lifelong friends who invested in a property in an effort to enter the competitive Vancouver real estate market, are pleading with the public for information after it was burnt down.
-
'If I can do it, anyone can': Vancouver man completes 75 hikes in a year
After reading the story of a Calgary couple who climbed 65 mountains in a single year, Vancouverite Vishnu Vardhan set out to complete 75 hikes in 2022.
Edmonton
-
'Exceptionally violent weekend': EPS stretched after multiple weapon incidents already in 2023
The Edmonton Police Service says the first weekend of the new year was "marked by violence," stretching resources to run multiple investigations.
-
Edmonton food bank can't restock shelves fast enough to meet demand
Edmonton's Food Bank says it simply can't keep up with the demand for hampers, with shelves staying bare and the need for donations continuing.
-
'Hard to leave': Ukrainian hockey players determined to preserve sport during war
Some Ukrainian hockey players practising on the ice in Western Canada say hockey is life.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate hit and run, one person seriously injured
One person is seriously injured following a hit and run in Windsor’s east end, police are seeking witnesses.
-
How to get compensated after waking up from a travel nightmare
With many people returning home from holiday travel and getting back to work, friends and neighbours are starting to share their first-hand stories of flight nightmares, dominating headlines as of late.
-
City of Windsor to bring back dozens of workers previously fired for not disclosing vaccination status
The City of Windsor is offering to hire back workers who were terminated for not disclosing their vaccination status, according to the city’s human resources director.
Regina
-
Woman, 77, taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash on Lewvan Drive
A woman was sent to hospital with injuries following a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive on Tuesday morning.
-
11 puppies found abandoned in vacant basement, Regina rescue organization says
Eleven puppies found abandoned in a vacant basement are in urgent need of help, according to a local rescue organization.
-
Sask. family says they were 'abandoned' by Sunwing
Kris Beskal says he and his family were told their flight home from Mazatlan to Prince Albert was cancelled on the morning it was supposed to leave, December 23, 2022.
Ottawa
-
Downtown business owners await federal workers as unions fight return-to-office plans
Federal public workers will be required to return to the office part-time in two weeks, but one of the unions fighting the hybrid work model has backed away from bargaining and is talking about a strike.
-
Mild weather will make way for messy driving, weather agency warns
A winter travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of freezing drizzle, ice pellets and snow over the next couple of days after a stretch of above-average temperatures.
-
Major fire at Calabogie Peaks Resort destroys snowmaking equipment
Fire crews rushed to the scene of a major blaze at Calabogie Peaks ski resort on Tuesday morning. No one has been reported hurt, but the resort's pump house, which contains snowmaking equipment, has been destroyed.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
-
89-year-old Prince Albert man seriously injured in assault
A 40-year-old Prince Albert woman faces charges after police say she broke into a residential building and assaulted an 89-year-old man on Monday.
-
Sask. family says they were 'abandoned' by Sunwing
Kris Beskal says he and his family were told their flight home from Mazatlan to Prince Albert was cancelled on the morning it was supposed to leave, December 23, 2022.