From flags to food, Montreal businesses get creative expressing support for Ukraine

As many Montrealers look for ways to help the people of Ukraine, some local merchants are also doing their part.

At Le Flag Shop on Charlevoix St., it’s usually quiet his time of year — but customers have been coming in nonstop for Ukrainian flags of all sizes and fabrics.

“In our business we can’t really predict these kinds of things, and we don’t want to,” said store owner Marc-André Bazergui.

Bazergui has a waiting list as suppliers try to keep up with demand.

To fill the gap, he’s been making custom orders, inking smaller-sized flags, pressing key-chains and printing stickers. He does it all by hand in his workshop.

Bazergui doesn’t know how long all this demand will keep up, but he hopes the conflict will end as soon as possible.

Nearby in Verdun, on Wellington St., the bakery Alice and Theo is also supporting Ukraine with the colours of the flag.

The bakery, which opened two years ago, is owned by two Ukrainians and two Russians, all of whom are devastated by the war.

“I don’t cry anymore,” said co-owner Hannah Bespoisko. “I try my best not to. It’s very hard.”

Russian baker Oleg Reznikov created a Ukraine-themed cream puff using blue-pea flower and yellow custard. The flavours are passion fruit and coconut.

The bakery is charging $8 per puff and say all proceeds will go to Ukrainian relief efforts — to people like Bespoisko’s brother, who is a soldier in Kiev.

“I know the people and what they are going through,” she said.