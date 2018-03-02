

CTV Montreal





Quebec announced a $300,000 investment Friday to help preserve the heritage of Indigenous people.

The program will focus on female elders who will teach the younger generations their languages and culture.

Indigenous cultures and languages in Quebec and nationwide are threatened, and in many areas, disappearing.

This financial boost from the Quebec government will fund an innovative program where elders in First Nations communities will share their knowledge with youth.

The money comes from an existing program that encourages connections between seniors and youth of all backgrounds.

The end goal is to share ideas and perspectives, from one generation of Indigenous women to the next.

The Quebec Native Women's Association is planning a series of events and forums to begin the new initiative.

Quebec Native Affairs Minister Geoffrey Kelley said this investment is part of ongoing efforts to improve quality of life and morale within Indigenous communities.

“We have to remember, for a very long time, we tried to break the transfer of knowledge from one generation to the next. We thought our western ways were superior to Indigenous ways, so we tried to erase this knowledge and this culture, so I think it's a very small step today, a modest step. But to try to put back into its proper place the importance of Indigenous ways,” he said.

Upcoming activities will be held in each of Quebec's ten Indigenous communities as well as in Montreal.