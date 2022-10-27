From 'chemsex' to substance use stigma, Montreal conference tackles dependencies
The practice of "chemsex" needs to be taken seriously and addressed sensitively, said a Quebec PhD student in social work, Yannick Gaudette, who spoke on the topic at a recent conference in Montreal.
Chemsex, he explained in an interview with CTV News, is the use of psychoactive drugs in a sexual context. Substances like GHB, methamphetamine, and ketamine are among the substances usually consumed.
“It is a practice that is mostly among men who have sex with men (MSM) but also trans and non-binary people,” said Gaudette, a graduate student at UQAM studying the emotions linked to the practice of chemsex.
“They are mostly using it for sexual pleasure but also to connect with others, to be engaged in a community because some of the participants to our study show they’re experiencing isolation and loneliness,” he said.
Not everyone who tries it develops a dependence or an addiction.
“But we can’t say there are no issues around chemsex. There are people who after a period of time develop a problem with consumption of crystal meth,” Gaudette said.
It can also lead to mental health problems like anxiety. The person can become fearful, even traumatized if the drug use caused psychotic symptoms.
While there’s not enough data to determine how widespread the problem is in Quebec, a range of international studies show that between 7 and 12 per cent of people who describe themselves as men who have sex with men participate in chemsex, he said.
Yannick Gaudette is a graduate student at UQAM studying the emotions linked to the practice of 'chemsex.' (Submitted photo)
As a student researcher working for the Trajectories, Diversity, Substances (TRADIS) Canada Research Chair, he is particularly interested in studying the emotions around the behaviour.
“There are emotions associated with shame … people who will engage in chemsex, perhaps because of shame about their orientation but also shame about different sexual practices they may want to try,” said Gaudette.
As a result, he suggests professionals need to be wary of further stigmatizing already stigmatized individuals, while at the same time working with them toward harm reduction.
NEED TO TREAT PEOPLE IN A 'HOLISTIC' WAY
Speakers at the Montreal conference, held Wednesday and Thursday, covered a range of issues linked to dependencies, from the inappropriate use of opioids by some seniors living at home to services for the homeless population.
Christophe Huynh, a researcher at the Institut universitaire sur des dépendances in Montreal, spoke about the intersection of dependencies and mental health and how the health system should treat both health problems in tandem.
Of those who received a diagnosis of a substance-related disorder, 58 per cent also received a diagnosis for another mental health disorder, he said, according to 2017-2018 Quebec data.
“But the problem is that in the system we consider it as two separate entities, two separate problems when we should have a health system that takes care of both problems because they feed into each other, anxiety and alcohol use, for example,” said Huynh.
Huynh also examined mortality rates and found that people diagnosed with substance-related disorders are three times more likely to die in any given year than the general population.
Common causes are suicide, traumatic injuries and diseases related to their substance issue.
“These are preventable deaths," he said.
And he wants the health-care system to offer more support to people with dependencies because wellness is not just an absence of disease.
“We also have to make sure those people do their treatment but also receive everything they need … to also get a full life, a quality of life,” said Huynh.
That starts with offering health professionals more training in the area so they know how to broach the topic, and ask a patient about substance use in a non-judgmental way, "not in a stigmatizing or moral way," he said.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Quebec police looking for 17-year-old not seen in nearly a month
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired its top executives
Elon Musk has completed his US$44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a source familiar with the deal told CNN Thursday. Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other executives, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Muslim Canadians 'left out' of purchasing homes due to lack of halal mortgages: experts
For many prospective homebuyers in Canada, obtaining a mortgage can be a challenge due to elevated home prices. But for members of Canada's Muslim community, those looking to purchase a home may be faced with an additional barrier – securing a mortgage that aligns with their faith.
Federal dental care benefit gets go-ahead from House of Commons
The Liberals dental-care benefit bill passed third reading Thursday in the House of Commons despite opposition from the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois.
B.C. wife of ISIS fighter released on bail, pending peace bond hearing
Kimberly Polman, who was repatriated to Canada from a detention camp in Syria this week after marrying an ISIS fighter, has been granted bail pending a peace bond hearing.
House of Commons unanimously agrees to describe residential schools as genocide
A New Democrat member of Parliament's motion calling on the federal government to recognize what unfolded inside residential schools as a genocide received unanimous consent from MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday.
Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission
It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.
'Police hurts': Autistic Alberta teen living in fear after RCMP arrest, family says
More than three weeks after a 16-year-old boy with autism was arrested at a St. Albert playground, his family is still "mortified" and "flabbergasted" by the actions of RCMP.
'Very disheartening': Hopes dashed for Indigenous-led bid to host 2030 Olympics in B.C.
The First Nations behind an Indigenous-led bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia are reacting after learning the provincial government won’t be supporting their efforts.
Rogers-Shaw merger mediation session fails to yield settlement
Rogers Communications Inc. and Canada's competition watchdog have failed to resolve their differences over the telecom giant's $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. following a mediation period and weeks of talks.
Toronto
-
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
-
'Overpowering smell': Ontario woman says piles of smelly seaweed ruined her vacation
An Ontario resident said when she plans a holiday there has to be a beach involved but as soon as she arrived in Mexico she was shocked by huge piles of seaweed.
-
Ford forced to retract inflammatory comments aimed at Liberal MPP
Premier Doug Ford was forced to withdraw a comment made in the legislature on Thursday after accusing a Liberal MPP of “hiding in his basement” during mass demonstrations in Ottawa and being a part of the “most politically corrupt government” in provincial history.
Atlantic
-
New sex-related charges laid against former Moncton teacher
A total of 29 charges have now been laid against Paul J. Maillet, a New Brunswick man who is at the centre of a historical sexual misconduct investigation.
-
'Serious allegations' against municipal police force contained in RCMP document released by inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission entered more than 2,000 documents into the public record Thursday, a month after the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting ended public hearings.
-
Suspect arrested after teen stabbed at high school in North Wiltshire, P.E.I.
The RCMP says one teenager has been arrested and another is in hospital following a stabbing at a high school in North Wiltshire, P.E.I., Thursday morning.
London
-
Collision involving ATV and school bus turns fatal
The driver of an ATV has died after a collision involving a school bus Thursday afternoon in Norwich Township, OPP say.
-
Robbery in Kitchener sparks 'active investigation' in Dorchester, Ont., hold and secure order lifted for schools
OPP and Waterloo police handled an “active investigation” in Dorchester that put several schools under a hold and secure order for several hours on Thursday. Waterloo police say the incident in Dorchester stemmed from a robbery that occurred earlier in the day in Kitchener.
-
LPS say suspect arrested while wearing Mayor's Chain of Office
London police have arrested a man in the downtown core after being seen wearing the stolen Mayor’s Chain of Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was seen leaving City Hall after concealing the historical ‘Chain of Office’ under his clothing.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman filing civil suit against cops who charged her for murder
The murder charge has been dropped against a Sudbury woman accused in her estranged husband's death and now that his brother has been sentenced for the crime, she is coming after the cops.
-
Northern Ont. sexual assault case against convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard returns to court
The sexual assault case against disgraced Canadian musician and former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in northern Ontario returned to court Thursday morning, a week after he was sentenced to five years in prison for raping an Ottawa woman in 2016.
-
Timmins lumber mill goes up in flames
Timmins fire crews are cleaning up the remnants of what officials called a large structural fire that happened Wednesday evening.
Calgary
-
‘Zero recollection of that event’: Calgary city councillor responds to online video mocking Indigenous culture, women
A Calgary city councillor says he has no recollection of events now posted online where his voice can allegedly be heard imitating an Indigenous accent and making vulgar comments.
-
Report calls for increased provincial oversight into Alberta's private career colleges
A Calgary charity wants the province to step up actions against problematic private career colleges.
-
Police seek public help in hunt for pair of hit-and-run drivers
Calgary police are turning to the public for a hand catching a pair of hit-and-run drivers who each sent a teen to hospital.
Kitchener
-
Deer crashes through Cambridge, Ont. elementary school window
Staff and students at Highland Public School received an unexpected visitor on Thursday.
-
One dead after collision in Paris, Ont.
One person has been pronounced dead after a collision in Paris, Ont.
-
Guelph, Ont. officer who assaulted teen in hospital bed must resign, disciplinary hearing finds
A Guelph police officer who pleaded guilty to assaulting a teen in 2018 will be forced to resign from the service or be dismissed.
Vancouver
-
'There should be an uproar about how this case has gone': Time running out for appeal of sentence in starvation case
The sister of a B.C. woman with Down syndrome who died in the home of her caregiver is pushing for prosecutors to appeal the caregiver's sentence, which included no prison time.
-
B.C. wife of ISIS fighter released on bail, pending peace bond hearing
Kimberly Polman, who was repatriated to Canada from a detention camp in Syria this week after marrying an ISIS fighter, has been granted bail pending a peace bond hearing.
-
'Very disheartening': Hopes dashed for Indigenous-led bid to host 2030 Olympics in B.C.
The First Nations behind an Indigenous-led bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia are reacting after learning the provincial government won’t be supporting their efforts.
Edmonton
-
'Police hurts': Autistic Alberta teen living in fear after RCMP arrest, family says
More than three weeks after a 16-year-old boy with autism was arrested at a St. Albert playground, his family is still "mortified" and "flabbergasted" by the actions of RCMP.
-
Chick-fil-A coming to Alberta 'in the coming years' as part of Canadian expansion
A popular fast-food fried chicken restaurant will come to Alberta in the next few years as part of a massive Canadian expansion.
-
How Edmonton plans to deal with snow and ice this winter
The City of Edmonton said it's been listening to residents when it comes to snow and ice removal and announced a number of changes on Thursday to improve its program. One of the major changes this year will be in residential areas, which won't be bladed down to bare pavement. Instead, snowpack will be leveled and maintained at five centimetres which will prevent large windrows, rutting and water drainage issues.
Windsor
-
Alleged sex assault investigated near University of Windsor
Police are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred near the University of Windsor campus earlier this week.
-
OPP asking for public’s help after sudden death in Chatham-Kent
Elgin County OPP continue to investigate the events that lead to the discovery of a deceased individual on Highway 40 in Chatham-Kent last month.
-
'Suspicious' fire causes $2-million damage to Walkerville restaurant
An investigation is underway after another fire at a restaurant on Wyandotte Street East.
Regina
-
Inviting convicted killer Colin Thatcher to throne speech 'an error in judgment,' Sask. MLA says
A Saskatchewan MLA is calling his decision to invite convicted killer Colin Thatcher to the legislative building on Wednesday an error in judgment.
-
Man who drove into excavation pit in Regina facing 1 charge
A Regina man who drove into an excavation pit on Wednesday is now facing a charge under the Traffic Safety Act.
-
Affordability cheques not enough to address cost of living: Sask. opposition
With $500 cheques said to be on the way to Saskatchewan residents this fall, the opposition is continuing to put pressure on the government to address affordability issues further.
Ottawa
-
Wellington Street 'extremely porous' eight months after closing to vehicles, PPS head says
The head of the Parliamentary Protective Service says Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill remains "extremely porous", eight months after closing the street to vehicles following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Pain at the pumps as Ottawa gas prices increase
Gas prices are on the rise in Ottawa, with many stations selling gas for $1.736 a litre.
-
Federal government must collect $500M in overpayments to public servants: AG
More than a quarter of federal public servants still experienced pay problems due to the troubled Phoenix pay system, Canada’s auditor general says.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s unbelievable in this place': Saskatoon tenant fed up with living conditions in apartment
Renee Vidmar says she’s fed up with the condition of her apartment building.
-
Saskatoon police warn public about man with firearm
Saskatoon police are warning the public to avoid 35th Street West and Avenue E North after reports of a person firing a gun from a home in the area.
-
Saskatoon police negotiators in standoff on Avenue Q
Saskatoon police are in an active standoff on the 100 block of Avenue Q South.