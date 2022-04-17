Prominent Montreal lawyer Harvey Yarosky, who led a multitude of high-profile cases across Canada and sometimes internationally, has died.

Yarosky represented Brian Mulroney in the Airbus case and Roméo Dallaire as he fought for justice in the Rwandan genocide before criminal tribunals.

He was also appointed to handle many other high-profile criminal cases and inquiries, whether as the special Crown prosecutor bringing drug trafficking charges against Montreal's RCMP chief drug investigator or as special coroner leading the inquest into the Montreal police's fatal shooting of Marcellus François, according to a biography by his alma mater, Montreal's Baron Byng High School in the Plateau.

Besides his legal accolades, Yarosky is being remembered by those who knew him as "kind, decent" and "a true mensch," with former classmates and old friends writing testimonials to his generosity, warmth and patience.

Yarosky called some of the top legal minds in Canada his partners over the years, including now-retired Supreme Court Justice Hon. Morris Fish and many of Quebec's top judges.

Some of the province's best-known legal names are among those paying tribute to him this weekend.

"At every encounter he was unfailingly kind, warm, wise and engaging," wrote Peter Kalichman, who sits on Quebec's Court of Appeal, on behalf of himself and Lori Weitzman, a Quebec Superior Court justice.

"He was... a true gentlemen in every sense of the word," he said.

Yarosky leaves behind a partner, children and stepchildren, as well as their spouses and children.

He was born in 1934 and died on Friday, April 15, also witnessing huge changes in Quebec, his home province, over a key series of decades.

As a child he went to Devonshire elementary school, located near Jeanne-Mance Park on the Plateau, and then Baron Byng, both of which closed long ago.

Baron Byng was a well-known public Protestant high school that was home to many working-class Jewish students from the surrounding neighbourhood, at a time when Jewish students were barred from attending French Catholic schools. Many of the students went on to be leaders in their fields.

Yarosky got involved many times in Quebec's more political legal cases, including helping represent Brown Shoes Ltd et al. as they challenged language law Bill 101 over the use of English and French in commercial signs.

He served on the provincial and federal bodies that ultimately created the hate propaganda sections of Canada's Criminal Code.

Yarosky also taught law at McGill, where he obtained his own law degree.

"Mr. Yarosky deserves all the accolades. I, however, remember him for his kindness to a young, would-be law student who sought his advice," wrote one former student on his online memorial page.

"He did not know me, I was not related to anyone important. He took the time to meet me, advise me, and encourage me. Not for money, not for fame, not for any reason other than his innate goodness," the student recalled.

"There are few better reasons to be remembered and mourned."