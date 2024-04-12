French PM to visit Quebec City, Montreal as part of 3-day visit to Canada
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is slated to be in Quebec City and Montreal as he wraps up a three-day visit to Canada on Friday.
Attal and Quebec Premier François Legault are expected to hold a working session followed by a joint news conference in Quebec City in the morning.
Attal will then travel to Montreal, where he is set to participate in an economic roundtable with Legault at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the province's pension fund manager.
He is then expected to take part in a panel organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, also with the Quebec premier.
The French prime minister has a full day, also visiting an elementary school and the Quebec International Book Fair in Quebec City.
On Thursday, Attal told a news conference he supports a policy of neutrality towards Quebec independence as he stood next to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.
He later delivered a speech before members of the provincial legislature — the first foreign leader to do so at Quebec's National Assembly since former French president François Hollande in 2014.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE 'Reasons for optimism' with potential second Trump presidency: Boris Johnson
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says there are 'reasons for optimism' with a potential second Donald Trump presidency, despite concerns his return to the White House could threaten U.S. aid for Ukraine.
opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle
In his column for CTVNews.ca, columnist Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.
EXCLUSIVE Canada's spy agency accused of negligence and defamation in $5.5M lawsuit
An RCMP sergeant and a former Vancouver detective have filed a lawsuit that accuses Canada's spy agency of wrongly linking them to an ex-Mountie who is charged with being an agent for China.
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
U.S. opens investigation into Ford gasoline leak, saying automaker's remedy doesn't fix the problem
The U.S. government's auto safety agency has opened an investigation into a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from cracked fuel injectors that can cause engine fires, saying in documents that the remedy doesn't fix the leaks.
If O.J. Simpson's assets go to court, Goldman, Brown families could be first in line
The public is likely to get a closer look O.J. Simpson's finances, and the families of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, are likely to have a better shot at collecting the US$33.5 million judgment a California civil jury awarded them.
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
Millions of birds die in Canada at this time of year. Here's what you can do
Thousands of birds in Toronto fly into windows and die at this time of year as they journey across the last stretch of their migration, deaths that the city says are completely preventable.
NEW 'Civil War' review: A vivid portrait of a country at war with itself
'Civil War,' a new, near-future vision of dystopia from director Alex Garland, now playing in theatres, is an emotional and intellectual experience that plays like a stark prediction of what could happen if division and hate are allowed to run unchecked.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
-
Millions of birds die in Canada at this time of year. Here's what you can do
Thousands of birds in Toronto fly into windows and die at this time of year as they journey across the last stretch of their migration, deaths that the city says are completely preventable.
-
Ontarian wins legal battle for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental'
An Ontario resident has successfully secured public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be 'experimental' by the provincial health insurer following a years-long legal battle.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 12-14
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
Grade 6 students in Almonte, Ont. campaign to have local veteran's name added to cenotaph
A 100-year-old mistake in the town of Almonte, Ont. will soon be corrected, thanks to a group of Grade 6 students.
-
Only ATM in Luskville, Que. set to close end of May
As online banking becomes the primary money management tool for many, small communities across Canada have experienced the closure of their local bank branches.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia teachers vote 98 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Unionized public school teachers in Nova Scotia have voted in favour of a strike mandate.
-
Rain, wind warnings issued for the Maritimes ahead of wet Friday
The Maritimes is still set for a soggy and gusty close to the week.
-
Former N.S. cabinet minister dies: premier
A former Nova Scotia MLA, cabinet minister, and educator has died, according to Premier Tim Houston.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. photographer's Instagram pics lands her spot in Vogue magazine
A Sudbury-born photographer says it's a dream come true to have her work featured in Vogue U.K. for three months.
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
Appeals court rules Sudbury judge was wrong to reject joint sentencing in impaired driving case
A judge in Sudbury was wrong to reject a joint sentence submission in an impaired driving case, an appeals court has ruled.
London
-
Two-vehicle crash in Bruce County
Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Bruce County. OPP responded to Bruce Road 7 and Concession 12 in Ripley on Thursday.
-
Countdown underway to cleanup derelict St. Pierre Renovation Centre on Exeter Road
A deadline has been given for the ownership of a prominent eyesore in south London, Ont. to address a property standards order— or city hall will.
-
Wet and windy start to the weekend, special weather statement remains in effect
The entire region remains under a special weather statement due to heavy rainfall amounts and strong gusts of wind in the forecast.
Kitchener
-
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Kitchener
One person has died after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Controversial goal helps London get game one win over Kitchener
A controversial goal helped the hometown Knights get the game one win of their playoff series with the Rangers.
-
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
Windsor
-
Deliberations continue in Ryan Turgeon case
The jury deliberating the fate of a former high school teacher charged with sex-related offences will resume deliberations Friday morning.
-
Special weather statement remains in effect for the region
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent remain under a special weather statement warning of significant rainfall and strong winds. According to Environment Canada, periods of rain will continue through tonight with the risk of thunderstorms tonight.
-
Province won't divulge total fines for hospital patients, including Windsor family
The Ontario Government will not say how much money seven hospital patients were fined, including a Windsor woman, for refusing to be transferred to long-term care homes.
Barrie
-
Innisfil woman arrested after contacting victims of human trafficking Project Chameleon
South Simcoe Police arrested a woman with connections to victims of human trafficking.
-
Wild wind, rain and fog across Simcoe and Muskoka regions
Environment Canada issues two warnings about wind, rain and fog.
-
Orillia removes man from Hall of Fame due to his promotion of residential schools
Orillia is set to remove Thomas Gummersall Anderson from its Hall of Fame after an investigation revealed his promotion of residential schools for Indigenous people and his limited impact on the city.
Vancouver
-
B.C. couple transferred property to son to avoid paying $400K in court-ordered damages, judge rules
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a "fraudulent conveyance."
-
'We're coming for them': On 2nd anniversary of Winters Hotel fire, former tenants continue to fight for justice
Wendy Gaspard recalls the terrifying moment she had to run for her life, escaping an inferno that destroyed her home and killed her neighbours Mary Ann Garlow and Dennis Guay.
-
'Time stopped on that day': Ethan Bespflug's grieving family marks anniversary of his death
April 11, 2023, marks a horrific, life-altering day that has been forever engrained in the minds of Ethan Bespflug’s family.
Vancouver Island
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
-
Man not criminally responsible for killing worker he believed was zombie, B.C. judge rules
The man who stabbed 79-year-old Eric Kutzner to death inside a Vancouver Island coffee shop two years ago has been found not criminally responsible – after the court heard a mental disorder had left him convinced his innocent victim was a zombie.
-
Pacific FC set for season opener this Saturday at Starlight Stadium in Langford
This Saturday the Halifax Wonderers are in town to face Pacific FC in the season opener at Starlight Stadium in Langford. For the fans, there will be some changes at the pitch.
Winnipeg
-
A new era: HSC to deploy institutional safety officers next week
New safety officers will be on patrol at Health Sciences Centre (HSC), and they're going to have the power to arrest and detain people who present a threat to staff, patients and visitors.
-
Food trucks return to Winnipeg streets, but fewer than previous years
Food trucks are back on Winnipeg streets, but people might see fewer options this summer.
-
'People are hungry for live music': New entertainment venue coming to Osborne Street
Winnipeggers will soon have a new venue to enjoy live music and entertainment, as plans are underway to open up a new facility along Osborne.
Calgary
-
'Celebrating the next 100 years': 2024 Calgary Stampede canvas auction doesn't disappoint
The Calgary Stampede canvas auction marks the official countdown to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. It's also seen as a gauge of the city's economic health.
-
Bank scam victims say more needs to be done to protect deposits
Over the past year, dozens of BMO customers have seen their money taken by hackers, but few have any chance of recouping even a single dollar.
-
‘Paying to work’: health workers clap back against staff parking cost increases
A new petition is calling for all of Alberta’s health and hospital workers to be exempt from parking payment rules inside health facilities.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
-
'It's bonkers': Edmonton MP reacts to Smith's plan to veto federal-municipal deals
Proposed legislation that would allow the Alberta government to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government, including research grants to post-secondary institutions, is being criticized as political interference and red tape.
-
Local distillery felt 'backstabbed' by Alberta minister during vodka jug controversy
A local distillery says it's restarted production of its four-litre vodka jugs after it says it was unfairly targeted by the Alberta government.
Regina
-
Here's how to tell if you are holding a counterfeit bank note
Following a recent case of a Saskatchewan man receiving US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mail – CTV News reached out to Canada's authority on fake money to learn more about how counterfeiting enforcement works and what residents can look for.
-
New art exhibit in Regina celebrates famous stars and characters
A new art exhibit celebrating famous stars, as well as literary characters and their stories, is now on display at the Regina Public Library (RPL).
-
University of Regina students present urban density findings
On Thursday, several University of Regina (U of R) students presented their final projects on urban sprawl, a topic that was heavily debated at Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Saskatoon
-
'We're just at a loss': Sask. family struggling to pay for specialist pediatric care out of province
A Saskatoon family is concerned about the health of their son nearly a year after Saskatchewan’s only pediatric gastroenterologist (GI) left the province.
-
Saskatoon Blades ready for Red Deer rematch
As the clock ticks down to Friday, the excitement builds for the Saskatoon Blades.
-
Sask. man restores 118-year-old home
The French-colonial style home was built in Hanley in 1906 by a man named Louis Amunds. It’s believed to be inspired by homes in New Orleans.