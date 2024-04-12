French PM to visit Quebec City, Montreal as part of 3-day visit to Canada

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is slated to be in Quebec City and Montreal as he wraps up a three-day visit to Canada on Friday.

Attal and Quebec Premier François Legault are expected to hold a working session followed by a joint news conference in Quebec City in the morning.

Attal will then travel to Montreal, where he is set to participate in an economic roundtable with Legault at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the province's pension fund manager.

He is then expected to take part in a panel organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, also with the Quebec premier.

The French prime minister has a full day, also visiting an elementary school and the Quebec International Book Fair in Quebec City.

On Thursday, Attal told a news conference he supports a policy of neutrality towards Quebec independence as he stood next to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.

He later delivered a speech before members of the provincial legislature — the first foreign leader to do so at Quebec's National Assembly since former French president François Hollande in 2014.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.