French language classes in Quebec must not be closed, says Duclos

Justin Trudeau's political lieutenant in Quebec, Jean-Yves Duclos, deplored the closure of dozens of francization classes in the province on Friday.

"Classes must not be allowed to close," he said on the sidelines of an announcement at Laval University on interpreter training.

The minister pointed out that his government spends $750 million a year in Quebec on francization. According to him, "these sums are not fully used."

"We absolutely must invest the necessary sums in francization," said Duclos. "If we want new arrivals to be able to reach their full potential, we have to offer them appropriate services."

This week, the opposition parties in Quebec City denounced the inconsistency of the Legault government, which is allowing francization classes to close after vowing to do everything possible to protect French in Quebec.

Premier François Legault recently said that temporary immigration "is having serious consequences for the future of the French language." In 2022, he said he feared "Louisianisation."

"We hear a lot of talk about francization, but when it comes to action, we're not sure that the gestures are where they should be," Duclos took the liberty of pointing out.

"People ... shouldn't be left on their own for too long, because it becomes too complicated for them to integrate, and that's not good for them or for us."

At least 150 members of the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) have lost their jobs in connection with the reduction in francization services, The Canadian Press reported on Thursday.

A further 46 members lost their jobs affected by the cuts. The minister responsible for the French language, Jean-François Roberge, maintained that francization budgets had not been cut.

He pointed the finger at the school service centres, which he said had spent their budgets too quickly in the first few months of the year. The increase in francization needs is linked to the massive arrival of temporary immigrants, largely as a result of the Trudeau government's policies.

On Friday, around 100 teachers affiliated with the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) demonstrated outside the Centre régional intégré de formation in Granby, Que.

Pleading "the urgency of the situation," they asked the Legault government to review the funding of francization services.

"The government is well aware of the increase in francization needs," said Annie-Christine Tardif, FAE's vice-president for professional life, in a press release.

"Limiting the allocated budget has enormous repercussions for immigrants and those who teach them … It is important to invest in keeping these local services accessible."

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 25, 2024