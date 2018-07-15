

The Canadian Press





The French population in Montreal is expected to gather in several area bars and restaurants to watch the long-awaited World Cup finale between France and Croatia.

Just before noon, Montreal police were reportedly advising people that the World Cup viewing site at Parc Jean-Drapeau was filled to capacity and no longer accepting people.

Those already in line to access the site were told they may have a two hour wait ahead of them.

Owner of resto-bar Chez Alexandre, Alain Creton says he expects his space to be packed and simmering with excitement.

He believes that Quebecers will rally for their allies across the pond. Although he loves Croatia, Creton said he believes the underdog team has already accomplished a goal by reaching the final.

"Now leave us the cup!" he told The Canadian Press.

Players will the Montreal Impact will also keep an eye on the game Saturday afternoon.

French defencer Rudy Camacho says he doesn't believe that Croatia will bend easily to France.

"They really showed their talent and their passion for the game," he explained.

As for the Impact's head coach, Remi Garde, today hold special importance because he trained several of the players on the French team.

He expects them to take the game, he says, because of their experience - but lack of superiority or "overconfidence."

In Quebec City, revellers have already assembled in public spaces, donning team colours and chanting with gusto.

Meanwhile, members of the Croatian community gathered in the Saint-Nicholas-Tavelic Church basement to pray for their team's success.

A few hundred Croatians have packed the Saint-Nicholas-Tavelic Church basement. Spirits are high. From what I’m told mass was held an hour early so the game could be watched. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/qjuYmZJHuJ — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloCTV) July 15, 2018

Sunday mass was held an hour early Sunday so everyone could watch the game.

The two teams last faced off 20 years ago - in 1998 - when France beat the Croatians in the semifinals.