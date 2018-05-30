

CTV Montreal





Six train cars went off the tracks early Wednesday near the Peel Basin.

The derailment forced the closure of the Victoria Bridge early in the morning, but cars were allowed to resume using the span by 6 a.m.

Emergency crews rushed to Mill St. and Riverside St. area to inspect the damage and ensure that nobody was injured.

CTV News crews at the scene could see that one section of rail was badly damaged, cracked all the way through with the head having fallen off, although it's not clear if this caused the crash or was the result of it.

The train wheels also tore up a section of asphalt where the tracks cross the road.