Freezing rain warnings dropped for southern Quebec

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene: police

The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene and cellphone data shows that in the months before the attack, he was in the area of the victims' home multiple times, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon