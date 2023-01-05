Freezing rain warnings dropped for southern Quebec

Freezing rain gave way to light snow overnight Thursday in parts of southern Quebec, including Montreal.

A freezing rain warning that went into effect Wednesday night for parts of the region has been dropped.

In Montreal, temperatures Thursday are expected to reach a high of 0 degrees C and a low of -3.

Periods of light snow mixed with freezing drizzle are forecasted throughout the day.

Environment Canada was cautioning drivers to avoid non-essential travel as ice built up on roads, highways, walkways and parking lots overnight.

POWER OUTAGES

Although the freezing rain warning has been lifted, the Montérégie region saw numerous power outages Thursday morning.

At 6 a.m., Hydro-Quebec reported 126 outages throughout the province, including 114 in Montérégie, where 27,700 customers were without power.

The same was true for over 1,350 others in the Eastern Townships.



As of 1:30 p.m., just over 16,000 homes across the province were without electricity, nearly all of which are in Montérégie.

With files from The Canadian Press.