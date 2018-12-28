

CTV Montreal





A freezing rain warning is in effect for Montreal on Friday morning.

The warning affects the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas, according to Environment Canada.

The freezing rain swept into the Outaouais and Monteregie areas on Thursday night, hitting Montreal on Friday morning and is forecasted to spread to the Eastern Townships later in the day.

While the freezing rain presents an unpleasant problem, it should turn into regular rain in the afternoon as temperatures rise to a high of 6 C.

Environment Canada warns that roads, highways, sidewalks and parking lots could become extremely slippery. Transport Quebec pointed to Highways 20 and 40 specifically as being snow-covered, with reduced visibility in certain sections.

The rest of the week brings a mixed bag, with highs ranging from 4 C on Tuesday to -9C the next day.