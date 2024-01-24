Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal

After a cold start to the day on Wednesday, temperatures are set to warm up into the evening.

Precipitation moving up from the United States is expected to fall in the form of freezing rain.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings from eastern Ontario into southwestern Quebec, including Montreal, Laval, Lachute, Saint-Jérôme, the Richelieu Valley, Saint-Hyacinthe and Vaudreuil-Soulanges-Huntingdon.

Montreal should expect freezing rain to begin at 8 p.m. just after the Wednesday evening rush hour.

The city could see five to 10 millimetres of ice buildup.

Highways, roads and sidewalks are expected to become icy and slippery and could have a significant impact on travel early Thursday morning.

Freezing precipitation should continue just ahead of the morning commute.

Dryer conditions are expected through the day on Thursday, but another round of freezing rain is expected to begin before the morning commute on Friday.

The city should experience quieter conditions through the weekend with temperatures set to plummet briefly early next week.