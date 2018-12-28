Featured Video
Freezing rain warning for Montreal lifted
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 7:15AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 28, 2018 11:36AM EST
A freezing rain warning was in effect for Montreal on Friday morning, but was lifted just before noon.
The warning affected the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas, according to Environment Canada.
The freezing rain swept into the Outaouais and Monteregie areas on Thursday night, hitting Montreal on Friday morning and spread to the Eastern Townships later in the day.
While the freezing rain presented an unpleasant problem, it turned into regular rain that will continue into the afternoon as temperatures rise to a high of 6 C.
Environment Canada warns that roads, highways, sidewalks and parking lots could become extremely slippery. Transport Quebec pointed to Highways 20 and 40 specifically as being snow-covered, with reduced visibility in certain sections.
The rest of the week brings a mixed bag, with highs ranging from 4 C on Tuesday to -9C the next day.
