

CTV Montreal





Tens of thousands of Quebecers were without power Wednesday as the freezing rain that hit the region this week was followed by strong winds.

20,000 households and businesses in the Monteregie, east of the St Lawrence river, were in the dark power, as the wind knocked down ice-covered trees and branches.

Another 2,000 were in the dark in the Gatineau and Ottawa Valley, with another 1,000 without power in Central Quebec.

One school was closed Wednesday: Mountainview Elementary in the Riverside School Board issued a notice that it would not open because of the lack of electricity.

Hydro Quebec said it had been dealing with the effects of freezing rain on Tuesday, but was caught off guard when another band of freezing rain fell on Tuesday evening.

At its peak about 60,000 buildings were without power.

Environment Canada was warning drivers that 70 km/h winds forecast for Wednesday could make driving difficult and would likely knock down more branches.

At many times late Tuesday and overnight it was extremely difficult to see, especially where snow was falling throughout the Gaspé and eastern Quebec.

One person died Tuesday evening when a van crashed into a highway sign on Highway 15 in Mirabel.

On Wednesday morning a tree fell on a vehicle in Montreal, on de Lorimier Ave. near Marie-Anne Ave.

The temperature is expected to continue dropping Wednesday to an overnight low of -18 C in Montreal, followed by an even colder day on Thursday.