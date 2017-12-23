Freezing rain, snow forecasted for Christmas weekend
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 10:33AM EST
A freezing rain warning was issued for the Montreal area on Saturday.
According to Environment Canada, the warning affects the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal island areas.
Between two to five millimetres of ice are expected to accrue over these parts of southern Quebec. Montreal is also expected to get hit with up to 10 centimetres of snow.
Temperatures, however, will remain mild, with a high of -5 and a low of -11.
Environment Canada is also predicting a white Christmas, with snow predicted on Dec. 25. After that, it will be frigid but sunny, with highs of -17 predicted for Wednesday and Thursday.
