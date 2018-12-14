

CTV Montreal





Be careful on that Friday afternoon drive home: freezing rain and smog warnings are in effect for the region.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the island of Montreal and Laval. A smog warning is also in effect for Montreal.

Freezing rain will reach several areas on the north shore of Montreal late Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Surfaces will be slippery: take extra care when walking and driving, because highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy.



The rain is expected to taper off near midnight, with clear skies for the weekend.

Temperatures are mild: The high for Montreal is 3C on Friday, with a low of 1C. Saturday will see a high of 1C and a low of -5C, and Sunday will have a high of -1C and a low of -4C.