Freezing rain on the way to Montreal

After a frigid weekend, warming temperatures may not be good news for southwestern Quebec; parts of the province will see freezing rain as a low-pressure system moves up from the U.S.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings that include Montreal, Lachute, Saint-Jerome, the Richelieu Valley, Saint-Hyacinthe, as well as Vaudreuil-Soulanges-Huntingdon.

Freezing rain is expected to begin in the Montreal area just after the evening rush hour and could continue into Thursday morning.

The city could see as much as 5 millimetres of ice buildup. Highways, roads and sidewalks are expected to become icy and slippery and could have a significant impact on the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday will feature dryer conditions during the day. However, another system is expected to move in early Friday and could bring another round of freezing rain for the Friday morning commute.

Quieter conditions are expected for the weekend; then temperatures will plummet briefly early next week.