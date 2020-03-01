MONTREAL -- February may be over, but don’t get the shorts and flip-flops out just yet.

About two to five millimetres of freezing rain are expected to fall across Montreal and Laval, according to Environment Canada.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the weather agency notes. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

STAYING SAFE IN THE WINTER

During snow and freezing rain, conditions can get slippery, so make sure to be careful when heading outside. Experts advise using traction aids such as crampons to avoid falling on slippery surfaces and injuring yourself.

Government officials also suggest not driving when freezing rain is in the forecast, unless absolutely necessary.

“Even a small amount of freezing rain can make roads extremely slippery,” officials say. “Wait several hours after freezing rain ends so that road maintenance crews have enough time to spread sand or salt on icy roads.”

If you do have to head somewhere, make sure to adjust your driving to the road conditions by slowing down and avoiding sudden manoeuvres.

"In the winter, the space between you and the vehicle in front of you should be greater [than in the summer]. In severe conditions, you should be able to count up to six seconds or more," CAA-Quebec explains. "The longer the following distance, the more time you will have to make the right decision in an emergency situation."

As always, make sure to clear your car of any ice and snow before driving.