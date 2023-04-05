Freezing rain in Montreal: 10 to 20 mm expected Wednesday

A freezing rain warning remains in effect for the Montreal area, with 10 to 20 millimetres expected Wednesday.



Ice pellets will begin to fall Wednesday morning then change to freezing rain near noon.

Wind is 30 km/h and gusting to 60. The high is 0 Celsius with a wind chill of -12 C.



The weather warning includes the following areas:

Montreal Island

Châteauguay - La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil - Varennes area

Environment Canada warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

Several schools in the Montreal area are closed due to the road conditions.



City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said crews spread salt and rocks along the city's 6,000 kilometres of sidewalks, 4,000 kilometres of roads and 900 kilometres of bike paths before the storm on Wednesday morning.

He said the responsibility for the work is being absorbed by city workers, as contracts for private snow-clearing operators end March 31.

"At this time of the year, the challenge of the city is to handle the cleaning and the winter operations," he said. "It's like a rollercoaster; yesterday it was spring, today it's winter again."

He added that though salt and rocks will reduce surface slickness, people should still pay attention and proceed with caution on the city's streets.

The weather agency also warns that ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Power outages may also occur.

As of 10 a.m., Hydro-Quebec is reporting about 1,200 clients in Montreal have lost electricity.

Freezing rain will change to rain late Wednesday evening with the temperature rising to 9 C by morning.



Freezing rain watches and warnings for southern Quebec.